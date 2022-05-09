Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Parkland Corp. announces $600-million expansion of B.C. refinery to cut back on emissions

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 7:43 pm
Parkland Fuel Corp. is Canada's largest independent fuel marketer. View image in full screen
Parkland Fuel Corp. is Canada's largest independent fuel marketer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Canadian convenience store operator Parkland Corp. is expanding its Burnaby, B.C. refinery to increase renewable fuel production and cut back on climate-polluting greenhouse gas emissions.

The corporation, whose businesses include On the Run and Ultramar, made the $600-million announcement Monday with B.C. Energy Minister Bruce Ralston.

Roughly 40 per cent of the project funds will come from the provincial government in the form of B.C. Low Carbon Fuel Standard Compliance Credits.

“Parkland’s plans to increase our province’s renewable fuel capabilities support our Clean BC targets,” said Ralston in a Monday news release. “This is a big step forward in our transition to a lower-carbon economy.”

Read more: BC Ferries fuel surcharge increasing to 2.5 per cent due to cost of gas

Story continues below advertisement

The project is expected to increase the Burnaby refinery’s co-processing volumes to about 5,500 barrels per day and include a new, stand-alone renewable diesel complex that can produce roughly 6,500 barrels per day.

According to Parkland, the renewable fuels produced through the plans will have one-eighth of the carbon intensity of convention fuels and reduce related emissions by about two megatonnes per year.

Trending Stories

In a news release, the corporation also said the expansion will create up to 1,000 jobs in its construction phase. It’s also in the process of determining the feasibility of producing sustainable aviation fuel as part of the project, to help decarbonize the aviation sector.

A final investment decision will be made in the second half of 2023, with production expected to begin in 2026, said Parkland.

Click to play video: 'An inside look at B.C.’s only biofuel facility' An inside look at B.C.’s only biofuel facility
An inside look at B.C.’s only biofuel facility – Mar 18, 2022

The province’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard requires fuel supplies to decrease the average carbon intensity of their fuels and encourages them to invest in low-carbon fuel alternatives. The program also awards compliance credits to supplies to help increase the use of low-carbon fuels like hydrogen and electricity.

Story continues below advertisement

The B.C. government said Monday it has had several agreements with Parkland since 2015 under the program to support trials and commercialization of co-processing at its Burnaby refinery.

“Renewable fuels like the ones we are producing in Burnaby will continue to play a critical role in meeting CleanBC targets while at the same time helping motorists significantly lower their environmental footprint while using their existing vehicles,” said Parkland CEO Bob Espey in a release.

Under CleanBC, the province aims to support the development of 1.3 billion litres of renewable fuels, made in B.C. each year, by 2030.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Burnaby tagBC government tagGreenhouse Gas Emissions tagBruce Ralston tagEmissions targets tagbc climate action tagParkland Fuel tagParkland Fuel Corp. tagParkland Corp tagBC Low Carbon Fuel Standard tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers