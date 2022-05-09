Menu

Economy

BC Ferries fuel surcharge increasing to 2.5 per cent due to cost of gas

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 1:52 pm
Click to play video: 'BC Ferries cancellations leave travellers stranded' BC Ferries cancellations leave travellers stranded
BC Ferries says it's working to charter flights for stranded passengers on the North Coast with sailings connecting Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert still cancelled – Apr 27, 2022

BC Ferries announced Monday it is increasing its fuel surcharge on June 1 due to the rising cost of fuel.

The company said it is increasing the surcharge from 1 per cent to 2.5 per cent.

“Here is an example of what a 2.5 per cent fuel surcharge will be: .45 cents for an adult and $2.00 for a vehicle and driver on the Metro Vancouver – Vancouver Island routes, and .25 cents for an adult and $1.05 for a vehicle and driver on a variety of inter-island routes,” the company said in a statement.

Read more: Service to Haida Gwaii to be restored by week’s end amid COVID-19 outbreak: BC Ferries

In addition, the 2.5 per cent fuel charge will also apply on the Port Hardy – Prince Rupert, Prince Rupert – Haida Gwaii and Port Hardy – Central Coast routes.

Currently, there is neither a fuel surcharge nor rebate on those routes.

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries struggling with crew shortages' BC Ferries struggling with crew shortages
BC Ferries struggling with crew shortages – Apr 13, 2022

The cost of gas once again hit a record-high in the Lower Mainland Monday and prices are set to go up even higher this week according to experts.

Read more: Will gas prices ever go down? Why Canada is likely to set ‘new records’ at the pumps

BC Ferries said it uses a fuel rebate/surcharge mechanism to manage the volatility in the price of fuel and said it does not benefit financially from surcharges or rebates.

