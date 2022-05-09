BC Ferries fuel surcharge increasing to 2.5 per cent due to cost of gas

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries announced Monday it is increasing its fuel surcharge on June 1 due to the rising cost of fuel.

The company said it is increasing the surcharge from 1 per cent to 2.5 per cent.

“Here is an example of what a 2.5 per cent fuel surcharge will be: .45 cents for an adult and $2.00 for a vehicle and driver on the Metro Vancouver – Vancouver Island routes, and .25 cents for an adult and $1.05 for a vehicle and driver on a variety of inter-island routes,” the company said in a statement.

In addition, the 2.5 per cent fuel charge will also apply on the Port Hardy – Prince Rupert, Prince Rupert – Haida Gwaii and Port Hardy – Central Coast routes.

Currently, there is neither a fuel surcharge nor rebate on those routes.

The cost of gas once again hit a record-high in the Lower Mainland Monday and prices are set to go up even higher this week according to experts.

BC Ferries said it uses a fuel rebate/surcharge mechanism to manage the volatility in the price of fuel and said it does not benefit financially from surcharges or rebates.