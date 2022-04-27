Service to Haida Gwaii affected until next week due to COVID-19 outbreak: BC Ferries

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries says it likely won’t have regular service restored to Haida Gwaii until early next week, as it grapples with a COVID-19 outbreak among staff on a key vessel.

Sailings of the Northern Adventure, which services two routes to the archipelago, one from Prince Rupert on the mainland and one from Port Hardy on Vancouver Island, have been cancelled since Sunday evening.

BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall said at least 10 people, more than a third of the crew on the vessel, were out sick. Crew on the ferry live onboard for two-week rotations.

“Obviously we had to stand those employees down until they’re feeling better,” she said.

Marshall said the company was working to fly a replacement crew to Prince Rupert to take over operations.

In the meantime, the ferry company is arranging flights between Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert, and looking to arrange similar air service with Port Hardy, Marshall said. People with medical appointments are being prioritized.

“We certainly apologize to our customers, we know people have places to go. We would ask that they do contact our call centre,” Marshall said.

“We are trying to arrange flights so we can get people back and forth.”

Marshall said the company was able to perform a cargo-only sailing to Haida Gwaii with a reduced crew Tuesday night.

“We were able to transport supplies, goods, drop trailers as well as cars over to Haida Gwaii,” she said.

“We will be returning this afternoon from the Skidegate Terminal, which is Haida Gwaii and transporting goods back to Prince Rupert.”

In a statement, B.C.’s transportation ministry said it “shares the concerns” of passengers about the service disruption’s “significant impact on coastal communities and residents.”

The company, it said, has committed to addressing staffing issues.

“Work underway includes investing in internal training, and undertaking a series of recruitment activities,” the statement reads.

“While BC Ferries is a private corporation responsible for its own operational matters, the ministry will be discussing its concerns with BC Ferries including potential remedies to supplement the recruitment efforts already underway.”

BC Ferries has previously warned about possible service disruptions due to a staffing shortage.

The company says it is grappling with retirements, the effects of COVID-19 vaccination policies and trouble recruiting internationally during the pandemic.

Experts have said that the maritime industry at large is dealing with a global labour shortage.

The company says it is in the midst of a major recruitment push, and is also reaching out to retired employees with the hopes of temporarily filling about 600 positions for the summer season.