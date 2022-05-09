Kingston, Ont. man crashes vehicle, then steals and crashes another

Send this page to someone via email

A Kingston, Ont., man is facing a laundry list of charges after an unusual incident which started in Central Frontenac and finished in Napanee

Police in Central Frontenac responded to a collision just before 4:00 a.m. Monday, but the driver had left the scene before their arrival.

Officers then responded to a break and enter an hour later during which a vehicle was stolen from a residence.

Not long after, OPP officers in Lennox and Addington County responded to a single-vehicle collision on County Road 41 in Greater Napanee. The vehicle matched the description of the one stolen earlier.

The driver, 43-year-old Joseph Badour of Kingston, was charged with theft of a vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, break and enter, failure to comply with a probation order, unauthorized possession of a weapon, driving while under suspension and failure to remain.

Badour appeared in a Kingston courtroom later on Monday.

