Canada

Kingston, Ont. man crashes vehicle, then steals and crashes another

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 4:00 pm
OPP View image in full screen
Global News file

A Kingston, Ont., man is facing a laundry list of charges after an unusual incident which started in Central Frontenac and finished in Napanee

Police in Central Frontenac responded to a collision just before 4:00 a.m. Monday, but the driver had left the scene before their arrival.

Officers then responded to a break and enter an hour later during which a vehicle was stolen from a residence.

Not long after, OPP officers in Lennox and Addington County responded to a single-vehicle collision on County Road 41 in Greater Napanee. The vehicle matched the description of the one stolen earlier.

The driver, 43-year-old Joseph Badour of Kingston, was charged with theft of a vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, break and enter, failure to comply with a probation order, unauthorized possession of a weapon, driving while under suspension and failure to remain.

Badour appeared in a Kingston courtroom later on Monday.

Click to play video: 'Kingston resident reconstructs ‘hut’ as art piece about homelessness' Kingston resident reconstructs ‘hut’ as art piece about homelessness
Kingston resident reconstructs ‘hut’ as art piece about homelessness
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
