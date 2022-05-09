Quebec must keep COVID-19 premiums for health-care workers, union urges

Send this page to someone via email

Union leaders representing the 300,000 health care sector workers across Quebec are denouncing the government’s decision to put an end to the premiums paid to employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To us, it doesn’t have to be COVID incentives, but there has to be incentives to keep the people on the public health-care system,” said Jessica Goldschleger, vice-president of the CSN (Confédération des syndicats nationaux).

The government had previously announced health-care workers would receive incentives in order to retain and attract staff, as well as improve working conditions.

Premiums include 4 and 8 per cent bonuses to compensate for the extra workload, the “staircase bonus,” which could reach $1,000 per four-week period and double time pay for employees working overtime.

But those measures are coming to an end as of Saturday, and unions say if they do, many will leave.

“We have trouble anticipating what’s going to happen,” said Goldschleger. “We’re pretty sure we’re going to close off certain services this summer.”

In a statement to Global News, a spokesperson for Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube said the decision to end the premiums was made based on the current situation of the pandemic, which is improving.

“We are still retaining some of the premiums (e.g., bonuses ranging from $12,000 to $18,000 for nurses who have not left the network and incentives for them to move to the regions), so that the network can continue to cope with the pandemic that is not behind us.”

Medical malpractice lawyer Patrick Menard says the premiums play a big role in keeping health-care workers on the job.

He says more staff shortages will severely impact patients.

“It will create conditions that are not safe for patients, where medical mistakes are more likely to happen,” said Menard.

“And this is certainly not an outcome that we want to have especially in the current context where there is already a significant shortage of personnel.”

