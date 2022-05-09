Menu

Canada

Ontario First Nations residents evacuated due to expected spring flooding

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 9, 2022 1:02 pm
A tattered Kashechewan First Nation flag flies outside St. Paul's Anglician church on the Kashechewan native reserve in northern Ontario Sunday, Oct. 30, 2005. View image in full screen
A tattered Kashechewan First Nation flag flies outside St. Paul's Anglician church on the Kashechewan native reserve in northern Ontario Sunday, Oct. 30, 2005. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The federal government says residents from two Indigenous communities in northern Ontario have been evacuated from their homes due to the threat of flooding.

Indigenous Services Canada says it started evacuating those who wished to leave Kashechewan and Fort Albany First Nations on Thursday.

NDP says COVID-19 crisis distracting from northern Ontario First Nation's flooding plight

It says evacuees are being hosted in Kapuskasing, Ont., Timmins, Ont., Cochrane, Ont., Hearst, Ont., and Thunder Bay Ont.,

The department has approved funding for the evacuations.

The government funding supports accommodation, food, transportation, recreational activities and mental health services for the evacuees.

The department says the Canadian Armed Forces accepted on Friday a request for assistance from the Ontario government to support the evacuation of First Nation communities impacted by spring flooding along James Bay and Hudson Bay.

Those communities include Kashechewan, Fort Albany and Attawapiskat First Nations.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
