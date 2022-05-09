Menu

World

Queen Elizabeth will miss U.K.’s opening of Parliament due to ‘mobility problems’

By Eric Stober Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 1:46 pm
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks with staff during a visit to the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) at Porton Down science park on October 15, 2020 near Salisbury, England. The Queen and the Duke of Cambridge visited the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) where they were to view displays of weaponry and tactics used in counter intelligence, a demonstration of a Forensic Explosives Investigation and meet staff who were involved in the Salisbury Novichok incident. Her Majesty and His Royal Highness also formally opened the new Energetics Analysis Centre. View image in full screen
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks with staff during a visit to the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) at Porton Down science park on Oct. 15, 2020 near Salisbury, England. Getty

Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the opening of Britain’s Parliament on Tuesday, according to Buckingham Palace.

“The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Prince Charles, her son, will be in her place.

“At Her Majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen’s speech on Her Majesty’s behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance.”

More to come.

— with files from Reuters

