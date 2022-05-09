Queen Elizabeth will miss U.K.’s opening of Parliament due to ‘mobility problems’

Send this page to someone via email

Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the opening of Britain’s Parliament on Tuesday, according to Buckingham Palace.

“The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Prince Charles, her son, will be in her place.

“At Her Majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen’s speech on Her Majesty’s behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance.”

More to come.

— with files from Reuters