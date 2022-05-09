Brian Wilson, Flock of Seagulls headed to Rock the Lake in Kelowna this year

Send this page to someone via email

Rock the Lake Music Festival is returning to Kelowna’s Prospera Place later this summer, offering up some big acts.

The three-day annual classic rock festival runs from Aug. 5 to 7 and will feature a wide array of bands, including A Flock of Seagulls, The Tea Party, Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson with Al Jardine, Moist, Trooper, Eve 6, Chilliwack, Bif Naked, Carole Pope & Rough Trade, The Spoons, Grapes of Wrath, The Kings and more.

Big Valley Jamboree is back! Big Valley Jamboree is back! – Apr 28, 2022

“We are overjoyed to be able to bring back the beloved and highly anticipated Rock The Lake Music Festival this summer,” GSL Group president and CEO Graham S. Lee said in a press release.

“Each edition of the festival has been special and memorable. We look forward to delivering the same quality of show this upcoming season to a region that has been craving this type of event for months.”

Throughout, the interior of Prospera Place will be open for patrons to cool off with full facilities, concession stands and a licensed restaurant. The festival grounds will offer food trucks, drinks and VIP access. Patrons are permitted to bring in their own lawn chairs for this all-ages event.

Ticketing information will be announced on Thursday, May 12 with tickets on sale starting Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m.

Passes can be purchased through selectyourtickets.com or by calling toll-free at 1-866-514-5050. All previously purchased passes will be honoured and automatically transferred to the 2022 festival.

In addition, Rock the Lake will be partnering with One Tree Planted this year to help replenish the forests in British Columbia. GSL Group is committing to plant one tree in British Columbia for every ticket sold in an effort to help restore the forests that have been damaged by recent forest fires and natural disasters.