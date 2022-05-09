Menu

Traffic

1 airlifted following Hwy. 36 head-on collision in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 12:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Collision closes section of Hwy. 36 in Lindsay' Collision closes section of Hwy. 36 in Lindsay
WATCH: Highway 36 in Lindsay was closed on Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision.

One person was airlifted to a Toronto hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 36 in Lindsay, Ont., Friday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, at around 2:05 p.m. May 6, emergency crews responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a transport truck near the entrance to the Central East Correctional Centre.

Read more: Highway 36 closed following collision near Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay

Police say the northbound vehicle crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a southbound transport truck.

A 67-year-old man from Lindsay was extricated from the vehicle and first transported to Ross Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries. A second male victim was transported to Ross Memorial Hospital for treatment and later released, police said Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Highway 36 was closed between Walsh Road and Cheese Factory Road until 9:30 p.m. Friday as police investigated.

The cause of the collision has not yet been determined.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have information is asked to call the police service at 705-324-5252.

