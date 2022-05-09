Menu

Economy

Bitcoin has lost nearly half its value since 2021 peak

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 9:29 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Market and Business Report – May 6, 2022' Global News Morning Market and Business Report – May 6, 2022
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management's Clinton Orr discusses recent market volatility, and April job numbers for Canada and the U.S.

Bitcoin is seeing its value rapidly erode amid a global stock market downturn.

The popular cryptocurrency was valued at roughly $42,415 on Monday morning, its lowest point since July 2021.

Bitcoin has lost nearly half its value from the highs the digital currency enjoyed in November 2021.

Read more: Canadians less likely to use, invest in cryptocurrency than Americans, poll suggests

The crypto market has not been safe from a global selloff that has seen the stock market post declines for five consecutive weeks.

Trending Stories

Expectations of rising interest rates have been hitting high-growth stocks in particular.

Much of that is because many of them are seen as the most expensive following years of leading the market. Many tech-oriented stocks have been among the market’s biggest losers this year, including Netflix, Nvidia and Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Associated Press

Click to play video: 'Digital tracks: Following the trucker convoy’s cryptocurrency trail' Digital tracks: Following the trucker convoy’s cryptocurrency trail
Digital tracks: Following the trucker convoy’s cryptocurrency trail – Feb 23, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
