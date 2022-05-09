Menu

Fire

Calgary fire crews battle blaze at Dr. Norman Bethune School in southeast

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 8:26 am
Calgary fire crews work to put out an early morning fire at Dr. Norman Bethune School on May 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary fire crews work to put out an early morning fire at Dr. Norman Bethune School on May 9, 2022. Courtesy: DerRic Starlight

A fire early Monday damaged a southeast high school ahead of the learning week.

Calgary fire crews were called to Dr. Norman Bethune School just after 2 a.m.

CFD sent nine trucks to battle the blaze with it being called a “stubborn” fire by the battalion chief as firefighters had to move a bunch of tables and chairs to get too hot spots.

Read more: Crews get ‘stubborn’ Calgary landfill fire under control, pollutant air quality statement issued

No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are looking at exterior damage along with some smoke damage inside. The battalion chief said the school is unlikely to reopen for the start of the week.

