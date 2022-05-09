Calgary fire crews battle blaze at Dr. Norman Bethune School in southeast

Send this page to someone via email

A fire early Monday damaged a southeast high school ahead of the learning week.

Calgary fire crews were called to Dr. Norman Bethune School just after 2 a.m.

CFD sent nine trucks to battle the blaze with it being called a “stubborn” fire by the battalion chief as firefighters had to move a bunch of tables and chairs to get too hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are looking at exterior damage along with some smoke damage inside. The battalion chief said the school is unlikely to reopen for the start of the week.

