Crime

Man attacked while carrying Israeli flag: Montreal police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 8, 2022 5:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Antisemitism rising across Canada, new B’nai Brith audit finds' Antisemitism rising across Canada, new B’nai Brith audit finds
For another consecutive year, Jewish advocacy group B’nai Brith Canada has found the number of antisemitic incidents in Canada increased. Caryn Lieberman reports – Apr 25, 2022

A 51-year-old man was attacked this week in an alleged hate crime while carrying an Israeli flag in Montreal’s Westmount area.

Police confirm they received a call at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday for the incident at the corner of Saint-Catherine Street and Wood Avenue, which left the 51-year-old victim with minor injuries to his upper body.

The man was taking part in the Israel Independence Day parade.

READ MORE: Closing arguments underway in trial of Montreal man charged with inciting hate

Authorities say two suspects in their 20s fled the scene before officers arrived.

Trending Stories

“We are appalled,” said Marvin Rotrand, spokesperson for Jewish advocacy organization B’nai Brith. “It’s absolutely unacceptable for anyone to be attacked on our streets simply because they are expressing their pride in Israel.”

The investigation has been transferred to the hate crimes unit.

Click to play video: 'New initiative calls on citizens to record police actions' New initiative calls on citizens to record police actions
