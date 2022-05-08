Man attacked while carrying Israeli flag: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 51-year-old man was attacked this week in an alleged hate crime while carrying an Israeli flag in Montreal’s Westmount area.

Police confirm they received a call at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday for the incident at the corner of Saint-Catherine Street and Wood Avenue, which left the 51-year-old victim with minor injuries to his upper body.

The man was taking part in the Israel Independence Day parade.

READ MORE: Closing arguments underway in trial of Montreal man charged with inciting hate

Authorities say two suspects in their 20s fled the scene before officers arrived.

“We are appalled,” said Marvin Rotrand, spokesperson for Jewish advocacy organization B’nai Brith. “It’s absolutely unacceptable for anyone to be attacked on our streets simply because they are expressing their pride in Israel.”

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation has been transferred to the hate crimes unit.