Section of Hwy 1 in Weymouth, N.S. closed as RCMP investigate stabbing

RCMP in Nova Scotia closed a section of Hwy. 1 in Weymouth on Sunday morning after an overnight stabbing in the area.

Police said the area between the Irving Gas Station and Hwy. 340 is affected by the closure.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

According to RCMP, one person was arrested and remains in custody.

The area is expected to be closed for several hours as police investigate, and the public is asked to avoid the area.