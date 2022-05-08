Trudeau makes surprise visit to Kyiv as Russia readies ‘Victory Day’ show

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has just made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

The brief trip was supposed to be kept under wraps until after Trudeau left Ukraine, but local officials and media broke the embargo Sunday morning.

During the visit, he is expected to meet in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Ukrainian forces continue to push back Russian soldiers in a stunning show of courage and defiance that has galvanized supporters around the world.

What the two leaders will discuss is not yet clear.

“The Prime Minister is in Ukraine to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm Canada’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people,” said a spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday.

Ukrainian officials have not been shy in emphasizing both their need for more supplies as well as their gratitude for Canadian support in providing weapons, money and diplomatic support.

Now two-and-a-half months into Russia’s invasion of the country, the bulk of Russian forces have retreated into the contested eastern Donbas region, where fighting has intensified.

Many expect Russian President Vladimir Putin to level a warning to the West to not interfere during a Red Square speech in Moscow on Monday marking the World War Two commemoration known as “Victory Day.”

Trudeau toured the town of Irpin, just outside Kyiv, which was heavily bombarded by Russian shelling during the advance on Kyiv.

He is set to hold a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later Sunday.

View image in full screen Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canadian ministers raise the Canadian flag at the embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, during a surprise trip to the country on May 8, 2022. Ashleigh Stewart/Global News

Earlier in the day, Trudeau visited the Canadian embassy in Kyiv, where he was joined by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly and Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine Larisa Galadza to raise the Canadian flag once again.

“This flag came down on February 13 and we’re really glad to be raising it again above the Canadian embassy,” Trudeau said.

“It’s a testament to how the Ukrainian people have been so strong and resilient that they’ve been able to protect their city.”

#BREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Kyiv, where he has just announced the reopening of the Canadian Embassy "Having the Canadian flag fly over the streets of Kyiv once again is yet another testament to the strength and solidarity of Canadians and Ukrainians” pic.twitter.com/ZfqlAlybQT — Ashleigh Stewart (@Ash_Stewart_) May 8, 2022

Unfortunately, the first attempt at raising the flag ended in failure Trudeau and co then resorted to another flagpole around the side of the embassy pic.twitter.com/6sM8j52FXA — Ashleigh Stewart (@Ash_Stewart_) May 8, 2022

Trudeau’s visit came on a historic day for Ukraine.

May 8 is the country’s Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation, which commemorates the victims of the Second World War. It comes on the eve of Russia’s so-called Victory Day.

Ukraine stopped celebrating Victory Day in 2015, after the invasion of the Donbas, when it switched the holiday to a day earlier to coincide with Victory in Europe Day, celebrated by the Allies to mark the end of the war.

Zelenskyy released a powerful black-and-white video on Sunday to mark the occasion, comparing the Russian invasion of his country to the fight against fascism in the Second World War.

In the video, which spans 15 minutes, Zelenskyy stands outside a bombed apartment building in Borodyanka, near Kyiv, and asks: “Never again? Try telling Ukraine that.”

More to come.