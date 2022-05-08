SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

G7 leaders vow to wean off Russian energy as Ukraine enters talks for ‘peace settlement’

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted May 8, 2022 3:06 pm
Leaders of the world’s seven most advanced economies vowed on Sunday to wean their countries off of Russian energy and to keep pushing to isolate the country in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

The G7 leaders said in a joint statement that they plan to also “elevate” a campaign against Russian elites who support President Vladimir Putin.

The vows came after the leaders met virtually with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and promised to cut off key services “across all sectors” of Russia’s economy.

The G7 and Zelenskyy also held talks over a viable post-war peace settlement.

Meanwhile, the United States on Sunday unveiled sanctions against three Russian television stations, banned Americans from providing accounting and consulting services to Russians, and sanctioned executives from Gazprombank to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Putin calls the invasion a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and rid it of anti-Russian nationalism stoked by the West. Ukraine and its allies say Russia launched an unprovoked war.

-With files from Reuters

