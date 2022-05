Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist has suffered serious, life-threatening injuries after colliding with a car just north of Cochrane Saturday afternoon.

RCMP said the collision happened at 1:20 p.m. on Highway 22 near Township Road 272, just north of Cochrane.

Officers and emergency vehicles remained at the scene as of 2:25 p.m. and are asking motorists to find an alternate route of travel while the investigation is underway.