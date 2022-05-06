Police identify 51-year-old woman killed in Mount Pleasant apartment on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have identified the third homicide victim of the year as Jian Ying “Angela” Du.

The 51-year-old woman was stabbed to death at a Mount Pleasant apartment building near Ontario Street and First Avenue on Sunday, police confirmed in a Friday news release.

Police arrived at the scene around 2:30 a.m. on May 1 and found Du suffering from fatal stab wounds. She died at the scene.

Police arrested a 51-year-old man at the scene, but charges have not yet been laid. Police believe Du and the man knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

