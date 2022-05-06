Menu

Crime

Police identify 51-year-old woman killed in Mount Pleasant apartment on Sunday

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 8:23 pm
A Vancouver police car is seen parked outside a Mount Pleasant apartment building on Mon. May 2, 2022. Police have confirmed the third homicide victim of the year, a 51-year-old woman, was stabbed to death in a building near Ontario Street and First Avenue on May 1, 2022.
A Vancouver police car is seen parked outside a Mount Pleasant apartment building on Mon. May 2, 2022. Police have confirmed the third homicide victim of the year, a 51-year-old woman, was stabbed to death in a building near Ontario Street and First Avenue on May 1, 2022. Global News

Vancouver police have identified the third homicide victim of the year as Jian Ying “Angela” Du.

The 51-year-old woman was stabbed to death at a Mount Pleasant apartment building near Ontario Street and First Avenue on Sunday, police confirmed in a Friday news release.

Police arrived at the scene around 2:30 a.m. on May 1 and found Du suffering from fatal stab wounds. She died at the scene.

Police arrested a 51-year-old man at the scene, but charges have not yet been laid. Police believe Du and the man knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

