Crime

Man in custody after stabbing leaves 2 injured in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 5:08 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police say one man is in custody and two others are injured after a stabbing in Toronto.

In a tweet Friday afternoon, Toronto police said officers received report of a stabbing in the area of Carlton and Shelbourne streets.

Officers said two people were located with injuries.

Toronto paramedics told Global News that one person was treated on scene, while the other was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Police said one man is in custody and said officers “recovered the weapon.”

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

