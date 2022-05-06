Man in custody after stabbing leaves 2 injured in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say one man is in custody and two others are injured after a stabbing in Toronto.

In a tweet Friday afternoon, Toronto police said officers received report of a stabbing in the area of Carlton and Shelbourne streets.

Officers said two people were located with injuries.

Toronto paramedics told Global News that one person was treated on scene, while the other was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Police said one man is in custody and said officers “recovered the weapon.”

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

STABBING:

Carlton St & Sherbourne St

– reports that someone has been stabbed

– police o/s

– officers located 2 individuals with injuries

– @TorontoMedics have taken 1 patient to hospital w/ non-life threatening injuries, and treated 2nd patient on scene#GO845712

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 6, 2022