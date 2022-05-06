Fire crews battle industrial fire in Taber

Send this page to someone via email

A large fire broke out in an industrial area of Taber, Alta., on Friday.

Fire and police crews were called late Friday morning to the 5800 block of 64 Street. A number of roads in the area were closed as firefighters continued to battle the blaze.

People were asked to avoid the area and let crews do their work.

“Additional people congregating in the area puts our first responders in danger and takes resources away from the scene,” the Town of Taber said in a media release shortly before 11:30 a.m.

“Leave room for our emergency responders to work.”

The fire was listed as under control late Friday morning and has since died down.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is not known.