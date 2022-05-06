Menu

Fire

Fire crews battle industrial fire in Taber

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 4:25 pm
A picture of the area where the fire occurred in the town of Taber. View image in full screen
A picture of the area where the fire occurred in the town of Taber. Erik Bay/Global News

A large fire broke out in an industrial area of Taber, Alta., on Friday.

Fire and police crews were called late Friday morning to the 5800 block of 64 Street. A number of roads in the area were closed as firefighters continued to battle the blaze.

People were asked to avoid the area and let crews do their work.

Lethbridge Animal Shelter seeing more surrenders, fewer adoptions

“Additional people congregating in the area puts our first responders in danger and takes resources away from the scene,” the Town of Taber said in a media release shortly before 11:30 a.m.

“Leave room for our emergency responders to work.”

The fire was listed as under control late Friday morning and has since died down.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is not known.

