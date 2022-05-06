Winnipeg Jets sign goaltender Oskari Salminen to a two-year, entry-level contract

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets have signed goaltender Oskari Salminen to a two-year, entry-level contract with an average annual value of US$925,000 at the NHL level.

Salminen, 22, spent the 2021-22 season with Mikkelin Jukurit of the Finnish Liiga, where he was coached by Jets alumni Olli Jokinen.

Read more: Manitoba Moose MVP ready for a tough playoff series versus Milwaukee

The native of Kotka, Finland, had a 29-14-11 record with nine shutouts, a 2.07 goals-against average, and a .920 save percentage in 55 games with Jukurit.

29:51 RAW: Winnipeg Jets Kevin Cheveldayoff Interview – May 2 RAW: Winnipeg Jets Kevin Cheveldayoff Interview – May 2

He led the Liiga in wins (29), saves (1,260) and minutes played (3,194), and was tied for first in shutouts (nine).

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg Jets defenceman Nate Schmidt headed to World Championship

Salminen has a 39-23-19 record with 11 shutouts in 85 career Liiga games with Jukurit and Kouvola-based KooKoo.