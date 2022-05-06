Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Jets sign goaltender Oskari Salminen to a two-year, entry-level contract

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2022 4:25 pm

The Winnipeg Jets have signed goaltender Oskari Salminen to a two-year, entry-level contract with an average annual value of US$925,000 at the NHL level.

Salminen, 22, spent the 2021-22 season with Mikkelin Jukurit of the Finnish Liiga, where he was coached by Jets alumni Olli Jokinen.

Read more: Manitoba Moose MVP ready for a tough playoff series versus Milwaukee

The native of Kotka, Finland, had a 29-14-11 record with nine shutouts, a 2.07 goals-against average, and a .920 save percentage in 55 games with Jukurit.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Winnipeg Jets Kevin Cheveldayoff Interview – May 2' RAW: Winnipeg Jets Kevin Cheveldayoff Interview – May 2
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Kevin Cheveldayoff Interview – May 2

He led the Liiga in wins (29), saves (1,260) and minutes played (3,194), and was tied for first in shutouts (nine).

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg Jets defenceman Nate Schmidt headed to World Championship

Salminen has a 39-23-19 record with 11 shutouts in 85 career Liiga games with Jukurit and Kouvola-based KooKoo.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Winnipeg Sports tagSports tagwinnipeg tagWinnipeg Jets tagJets tagWinnipeg hockey tagOskari Salminen tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers