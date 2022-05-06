Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Extremists saw 2021 federal election as an ‘opportunity’ to plan violence: CSIS

By Alex Boutilier Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 11:41 am
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Trudeau slams protesters, says they’re putting others at risk' Canada election: Trudeau slams protesters, says they’re putting others at risk
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau criticized the latest group of protesters shouting expletives and other slogans as he attended a party event in Sudbury, Ont., saying they were endangering others by not getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and called on Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole to condemn them. Protesters against various issues, including vaccines and masks, have shown up at several Liberal events and even prompted the cancellation of a rally this past Friday. – Aug 31, 2021

Extremist actors viewed the 2021 federal election as an “opportunity” to plan “acts of violence,” Canada’s domestic intelligence service said Friday.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service revealed that it briefed government agencies on threats to the federal election, including “ideologically” motivated “actors who viewed the election as an opportunity to discourage Canadians from democratic participation or to plan acts of violence.”

CSIS, which is responsible for tracking national security threats within Canada, also reported the agency has noticed a significant uptick in threats against politicians and public servants since 2020.

Trending Stories

“Ideological” motivated violent extremism is the agency’s catch-all term for a range of grevience-fuelled extremism — but includes far-right, anti-authority and anti-government, and racist groups motivated to violence.

“There have been seven attacks and three disrupted plots in the Canadian (ideologically-motivated extremism) space since 2014. These attacks have killed 26 people and wounded 40 others on Canadian soil — more than any other form of violent extremism,” the agency’s 2021 annual report, released Friday, read.

Story continues below advertisement

“A range of grievances motivates … actors’ willingness to incite, enable, and/or mobilize to violence. Not all of these instances meet a national security threshold, but CSIS has observed a marked increase in violent threats to elected officials and government representatives during the past two years.”

More to come.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Justin Trudeau tagCanada election 2021 tagCSIS tagCanada Politics tagCanadian Security Intelligence Service tagCanada national security tagcanadian extremism tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers