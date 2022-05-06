Emergency crews close Saskatchewan Drive after house fire on Montreal Street

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) said a fire impacting two homes east of downtown Regina is now under control.

Emergency services were called to a house fire on Friday morning on the 1600 block of Montreal Street.

RFPS confirmed in a post on the fire department’s Twitter account that all occupants have been accounted for. A fire investigator is also at the scene.

Major blaze 1600 block Montreal. 2 houses involved, Sask Dr closed till further notice. Occupants accounted for. Please keep back and allow our crews to work. Details to follow. #YQR pic.twitter.com/GinRPOnjg5 — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) May 6, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

After controlling the blaze, the fire department stated in an update on its Twitter account just after 8 a.m. that firefighters are continuing to keep an eye on what they say are some hot spots at the scene.

However, as emergency crews continue to handle the situation, the public is being asked to avoid using Saskatchewan Drive as the road has been closed from Montreal Street to Ottawa Street.

This means both the eastbound and westbound lanes have been shut down until further notice.

Both drivers and pedestrians are asked to choose another route.

More details will be provided by emergency crews as they become available.