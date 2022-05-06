Menu

Fire

Emergency crews close Saskatchewan Drive after house fire on Montreal Street

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 10:03 am
Regina Fire and Protective Services shared an image of firefighters battling a fire on Friday morning on the 1600 block of Montreal Street. View image in full screen
Regina Fire and Protective Services shared an image of firefighters battling a fire on Friday morning on the 1600 block of Montreal Street. Regina Fire / Twitter

Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) said a fire impacting two homes east of downtown Regina is now under control.

Emergency services were called to a house fire on Friday morning on the 1600 block of Montreal Street.

RFPS confirmed in a post on the fire department’s Twitter account that all occupants have been accounted for. A fire investigator is also at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

After controlling the blaze, the fire department stated in an update on its Twitter account just after 8 a.m. that firefighters are continuing to keep an eye on what they say are some hot spots at the scene.

Fatal fire deemed not criminal by investigators: Regina police

However, as emergency crews continue to handle the situation, the public is being asked to avoid using Saskatchewan Drive as the road has been closed from Montreal Street to Ottawa Street.

This means both the eastbound and westbound lanes have been shut down until further notice.

Both drivers and pedestrians are asked to choose another route.

More details will be provided by emergency crews as they become available.

