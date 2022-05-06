Menu

Canada

Gas prices top $2 per litre in Montreal, up about 65 cents in 1 year

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 10:10 am
Click to play video: 'Gas prices jump' Gas prices jump
Drivers filling up Friday might be shocked to find gas prices have soared to over two dollars a litre. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines brings us some reactions to this latest jump at the pump.

Get ready to feel the pinch at the pump if you’re in Montreal.

Gas prices have jumped above $2 at some stations in the area as of Friday morning.

The website GasBuddy, which tracks prices across Canada and the United States, shows that the average price in the city is $1.975 per litre — up more than two cents from the previous day.

Read more: Record prices at the pump in New Brunswick fuel frustration

It is just another bump in the road for those behind the wheel.

GasBuddy’s fuel insights show that costs have soared in the last year. Gas costs 65 cents more than compared to last year’s average gas price, which hovered at around $1.33 per litre on the island of Montreal.

Drivers who need fuel are best off filling up now, according to CAA-Québec.

The organization’s gasoline watch, which looks at costs and other factors, says the current average is lower than its “realistic” price of $2.028 per litre.

