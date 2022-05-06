Gas prices top $2 per litre in Montreal, up about 65 cents in 1 year

Send this page to someone via email

Get ready to feel the pinch at the pump if you’re in Montreal.

Gas prices have jumped above $2 at some stations in the area as of Friday morning.

The website GasBuddy, which tracks prices across Canada and the United States, shows that the average price in the city is $1.975 per litre — up more than two cents from the previous day.

It is just another bump in the road for those behind the wheel.

GasBuddy’s fuel insights show that costs have soared in the last year. Gas costs 65 cents more than compared to last year’s average gas price, which hovered at around $1.33 per litre on the island of Montreal.

Drivers who need fuel are best off filling up now, according to CAA-Québec.

The organization’s gasoline watch, which looks at costs and other factors, says the current average is lower than its “realistic” price of $2.028 per litre.