Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Bear advocates raise concerns after documents show 77 cubs killed in B.C. last year

By Simon Little & Paul Johnson Global News
Posted May 5, 2022 9:08 pm
Animal advocates are raising concerns about accountability at the B.C. Conservation Officers Service, after a freedom of information request revealed officers killed 77 black bear cubs last year. View image in full screen
Animal advocates are raising concerns about accountability at the B.C. Conservation Officers Service, after a freedom of information request revealed officers killed 77 black bear cubs last year. Global News

Wildlife advocates are calling for more oversight of the B.C. Conservation Officer Society after unearthing data showing officers killed 77 bear cubs across the province for various reasons last year.

The information was released to a B.C. resident who shared it with the animal rights group the Fur-Bearers, prompting the it to lodge a formal complaint with the ministry of environment.

Read more: 12 bears killed on Vancouver Island’s Pacific coast this year amid surge in conflicts

Ellie Lamb, a North Vancouver bear guide and advocate, has poured over the documents and believes they’re filled with examples of situations where cubs could have been rehabilitated, rather than killed.

She pointed to one case detailed in the documents near Terrace where officers shot a young cub found abandoned on the side of the road.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Bear advocates critical of Freedom of Information process' Bear advocates critical of Freedom of Information process
Bear advocates critical of Freedom of Information process – Mar 4, 2022

“They should be considering most importantly the public safety … there is nothing unsafe about a four-pound cub looking for help,” she said.

Trending Stories

“Members that we as the public support killed this cub when it was likely reaching out to get a hand, and could have been taken to (the) Critter Care or to Northern Lights (rescue centres) for rehabilitation, instead he shot it on the side of the road.”

B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman said that conservation officers makes a priority of trying to relocate bears when possible.

Read more: B.C. black bear killed after residents admit they left food out so they could take videos

“But when animals are habituated to human sources of food, whether it is as an adult or a cub, then there is a risk to human communities. conservation officers have to make these decisions on the ground,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The bottom line is the best way to protect animals from being killed because they’re habituated to human food is to control their attractants.”

But Lamb and the Fur-Bearers say they want to see third party oversight of the Conservation Officer Service.

Lamb suggested since BCCOS officers are peace officers, they should be governed by a board the way police departments are.

“There is no accountability,” she said. “What I am seeing and what many people in the public have witnessed is crimes against these animals, crimes against nature.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment tagBear tagConservation tagAnimal Rights tagAnimal welfare tagConservation Officer Service tagBear Cubs tagcubs tagBCCOS tagAnimal Activist tagbear cubs killed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers