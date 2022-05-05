Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 cougar kittens shot, killed; B.C. Conservation Officer Service seeking public help

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 5, 2022 6:11 pm
The Conservation Officer Service says it’s illegal to kill cougar kittens (any cougar with spots or under one year of age) or cougars in a family unit. View image in full screen
The Conservation Officer Service says it’s illegal to kill cougar kittens (any cougar with spots or under one year of age) or cougars in a family unit. B.C. Conservation Officer Service

The province’s Conservation Officer Service is seeking the public’s help after two cougar kittens on Vancouver Island were illegally shot and killed.

According to the COS, the poaching incident happened in the Cowichan Valley area within the past week, near Hill 60 Forest Service Road, with the paws and heads of the kittens being removed.

Read more: Several dogs attacked, one killed in string of cougar incidents near Victoria

The COS says it’s illegal to kill cougar kittens (any cougar with spots or under one year of age) or cougars in a family unit.

It also said poaching wildlife is a serious offence under the B.C. Wildlife Act.

Story continues below advertisement

“The killing of cougar kittens shows a blatant disregard for ethical hunting and wildlife conservation,” said Duncan Conservation Officer Mark Kissinger.

Trending Stories

“Thankfully, this is not the type of offence we see frequently.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters hotline at 1-877-952-7277.

Click to play video: 'Okanagan Forest Task Force honoured for their work' Okanagan Forest Task Force honoured for their work
Okanagan Forest Task Force honoured for their work – Oct 17, 2021

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver Island tagConservation Officer Service tagpoaching tagBC Conservation Officer Service tagIllegal Hunting tagCOS tagbc cos tagCowichan Valley tagcougar kittens killed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers