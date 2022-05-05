2 cougar kittens shot, killed; B.C. Conservation Officer Service seeking public help

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s Conservation Officer Service is seeking the public’s help after two cougar kittens on Vancouver Island were illegally shot and killed.

According to the COS, the poaching incident happened in the Cowichan Valley area within the past week, near Hill 60 Forest Service Road, with the paws and heads of the kittens being removed.

The COS says it’s illegal to kill cougar kittens (any cougar with spots or under one year of age) or cougars in a family unit.

It also said poaching wildlife is a serious offence under the B.C. Wildlife Act.

The #BCCOS is asking the public for info after 2 cougar kittens were illegally shot & killed in the #CowichanValley “The killing of cougar kittens shows a blatant disregard for ethical hunting & wildlife conservation,” said #Duncan CO Mark Kissinger. https://t.co/K3e0VC6pCG pic.twitter.com/YfoBoPAOgB — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) May 5, 2022

“The killing of cougar kittens shows a blatant disregard for ethical hunting and wildlife conservation,” said Duncan Conservation Officer Mark Kissinger.

“Thankfully, this is not the type of offence we see frequently.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters hotline at 1-877-952-7277.

