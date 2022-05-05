OPP looking for driver and vehicle used in Zorra Township robbery

Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are on the lookout for a Ford F150 and its driver involved in a robbery in East Zorra-Tavistock Township.
Police say they responded to the robbery on 14th Line, East Zorra-Tavistock Township at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A black Ford F150 was seen fleeing the scene after causing a collision, police say.
Police say the truck was used to help steal electronics from the other vehicle it struck.
Officers say the truck will have obvious damage to the front passenger bumper.
Few details are known about the crash but police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
