Crime

OPP looking for driver and vehicle used in Zorra Township robbery

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted May 5, 2022 5:00 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
OPP. The Canadian Press file

Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are on the lookout for a Ford F150 and its driver involved in a robbery in East Zorra-Tavistock Township.

Police say they responded to the robbery on 14th Line, East Zorra-Tavistock Township at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Read more: London Ont., city council passes bylaw requiring graphic flyers to be delivered in envelope with warning

On May 4, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m., members of the Oxford OPP responded to a robbery that involved a black Ford F150.
On May 4, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m., members of the Oxford OPP responded to a robbery that involved a black Ford F150. Supplied by Oxford County OPP

A black Ford F150 was seen fleeing the scene after causing a collision, police say.

Police say the truck was used to help steal electronics from the other vehicle it struck.

Officers say the truck will have obvious damage to the front passenger bumper.

Few details are known about the crash but police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

