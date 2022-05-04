London, Ont. bans the delivery of unwanted graphic flyers to private homes

Two years after the issue was first brought to life by protesters, it is now illegal to deliver graphic anti-abortion literature to private homes in the city of London.

On Tuesday night, councillors passed a bylaw that makes it illegal to deliver graphic anti-abortion imagery unless it’s fully concealed in an envelope with a warning label.

Councillors first began exploring the options for the bylaw in November 2020 following growing calls from Londoners about the graphic images of dead fetuses on flyers, posters, and billboards being displayed around the City.

“It’s never been an abortion issue. It’s never really been about freedom of expression. It’s always been about the concerns that we hear from the community that these graphic flyers cause harm and how we can protect the greater community, not just children, but Londoners from these images,” Coun. Anna Hopkins said.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2020, the Viewer Discretion Legislation Coalition was formed by London residents to put an end to the distribution of the images and the impact it was having on unsuspecting residents receiving the pictures in their mailboxes or on the street without warning.

“I felt then, and I feel now, that my neighbour’s front step or mine is not a place that you can put anything you want — others may disagree. I have spoken with many parents, and I’m sure my colleagues have as well, about the traumas that have been left behind in all of this,” said Coun. Steven Hillier, who first presented the motion.

Hiller said that requiring the imaginary be in an envelope with a warning label strikes a good balance between people’s rights and freedoms and not “traumatizing” people with these images.

Under the new bylaw, any graphic imagery must be completely wrapped up with a warning label on top, so residents know what to expect before choosing to open it.

Anyone convicted under the bylaw faces a fine of $350 and is liable to a maximum fine of $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2020, during a rally outside London City Hall, several women who had miscarriages and whose young children had seen the pictures on the streets talked about the impact it had on their mental health.

“The material can still be delivered, but it’s going to have to be in an envelope that provides a layer of protection. I don’t think that it is inhibiting anyone’s freedom of expression; I think it’s protecting homeowners’ rights to feel safe in their own personal environment,” said Coun. Shawn Lewis.

— with files from Global News’ Andrew Graham