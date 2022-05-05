Settlement reached between B.C. Indigenous man, Bank of Montreal for wrongful arrest

Send this page to someone via email

A settlement has been reached between the Bank of Montreal and a B.C. man, who was handcuffed and arrested along with his 14-year-old granddaughter, outside a downtown Vancouver branch in 2019 when they tried to open a bank account.

Heiltsuk First Nation members Maxwell Johnson said he has now closed his bank account despite having reached the settlement, which involves a monetary payment from the bank, and a private apology ceremony in their community of Bella Bella.

In addition, a piece of Johnson’s artwork has been gifted to the bank and will be displayed at the Burrard Street branch. Copies will be displayed at branches in Nanaimo, Campbell River, Prince Rupert, and Victoria where Heiltsuk members bank.

Maxwell Johnson and his granddaughter have reached a settlement with the Bank of Montreal, ending their legal action against the bank where they were publicly handcuffed after trying to open a bank account

Video shows detainment of Indigenous man and his 12-year-old granddaughter outside bank

The BMO will also display territorial acknowledgment plaques in each of the designated retail branches indicating on which First Nation’s or Nations’ traditional territory the branch is located and will make its best efforts to expand this to branches across Canada.

BMO also said it has updated internal policies and procedures for how Indigenous status cards are handled, created an organization-wide education course for all staff and executives on Indigenous culture, participated in a Heiltsuk cultural competency workshop, established an Indigenous Advisory Council, and made various donations and campaigns in support of Indigenous communities.

“I’ve been a loyal customer there for maybe six, seven years and it just didn’t feel right being a customer there anymore,” Maxwell said Thursday.

"It was hard to come down here," he added. "Yesterday on a flight down I got really emotional. I just told myself it's something I gotta do."

The story sparked a discussion about racial profiling as staff at the bank suspected the duo of fraud so they called 911.

Vancouver police officers then handcuffed and detained the pair.

READ MORE: Security footage released in case of B.C. Indigenous man, granddaughter handcuffed outside bank

They're unable to reveal the financial terms of the settlement but it includes an apology on Heiltsuk land, territorial acknowledgements in BMO locations and a gift of artwork from Max to be displayed at the bank.

Human rights complaint filed after Indigenous man and granddaughter handcuffed outside B.C. bank

Following the incident, Johnson filed a complaint with the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner and the BC Human Rights Tribunal. A complaint was also filed with the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal against the Bank of Montreal, which called the police.

Last October, Vancouver police voted to make permanent an interim change to its handcuffing policy following this incident.

In April, a retired B.C. judge ruled that the officers “recklessly used unnecessary force” when arresting the pair.

Retired judge Brian Neal, Q.C., acting as a Discipline Authority for the Office of the Police Commissioner, found the officers committed professional misconduct in their dealings with the pair and found that the man and girl “presented no risk to the safety of any person and provided no concern for flight or unpredictability.”

Neal also found that the officers, identified as Const. Wong and Const. Tong, acted recklessly and without any reflection, assumed fraud without sufficient information, did not take time to exercise judgment to assess if anyone was at risk, and assumed that handcuffing was appropriate without good and sufficient cause.

Speaking to reporters Thursday outside the bank, Johnson said part of Heiltsuk culture is forgiveness and he is glad the process is coming to an end.

Chief Marilyn Slett said she hopes their suit brings about change in corporations and institutions and results in a greater understanding of Heiktsuk and all First Nations culture. A complaint against the Vancouver Police Department at the BC Human Rights Tribunal continues.