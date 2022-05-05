2nd man charged with attempted murder in January shooting in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

A second arrest has been made in connection with a shooting in late January in Lindsay, Ont., that sent one person to hospital.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service around 10 p.m. on Jan. 30 responded to a reported shooting at an address on Lindsay Street North. Officers found a gunshot victim who was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Feb. 16, a Toronto man was arrested and charged with attempted murder, robbery and firearm-related charges.

Police say on May 2 around 3:40 p.m., officers and the street crime unit conducted a traffic stop on Lindsay Street South as part of the investigation. One man was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Police say while dealing with the arrest of a second occupant in the vehicle — also wanted on a warrant — the suspect fled on foot but was arrested a short distance away.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 10 grams of purple fentanyl and a quantity of cash.

Delawno Mason, 27, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, robbery with violence, breaking into and entering a dwelling house to commit an indictable offence, and knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm and a weapon.

Additionally, Mason, Tyler Ballantyne, 24, of Toronto — the first suspect arrested on Feb. 16 — and Anna-Bella Jones, 21, Lindsay, were each charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Ballantyne was also charged with failure to comply with a release order.

All of the accused were held in custody for a bail hearing in court in Lindsay.