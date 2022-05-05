Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2nd man charged with attempted murder in January shooting in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 5, 2022 10:42 am
Police in Lindsay made another arrest in connection with a shooting on Jan. 30, 2022. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay made another arrest in connection with a shooting on Jan. 30, 2022. Global News Peterborough file

A second arrest has been made in connection with a shooting in late January in Lindsay, Ont., that sent one person to hospital.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service around 10 p.m. on Jan. 30 responded to a reported shooting at an address on Lindsay Street North. Officers found a gunshot victim who was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Feb. 16, a Toronto man was arrested and charged with attempted murder, robbery and firearm-related charges.

Read more: Shooting at Lindsay residence sends 1 to hospital, police say

Police say on May 2 around 3:40 p.m., officers and the street crime unit conducted a traffic stop on Lindsay Street South as part of the investigation. One man was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Police say while dealing with the arrest of a second occupant in the vehicle — also wanted on a warrant — the suspect fled on foot but was arrested a short distance away.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 10 grams of purple fentanyl and a quantity of cash.

Delawno Mason, 27, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, robbery with violence, breaking into and entering a dwelling house to commit an indictable offence, and knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm and a weapon.

Additionally, Mason, Tyler Ballantyne, 24, of Toronto — the first suspect arrested on Feb. 16 — and Anna-Bella Jones, 21, Lindsay, were each charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Ballantyne was also charged with failure to comply with a release order.

All of the accused were held in custody for a bail hearing in court in Lindsay.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagFentanyl tagCity of Kawartha Lakes tagDrug Trafficking taglindsay tagAttempted Murder tagCity of Kawartha Lakes Police Service tagLindsay crime tagLindsay shooting tagLindsay Street North tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers