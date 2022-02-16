Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man charged with attempted murder following Jan. 30 shooting in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 10:14 am
Police in Lindsay made an arrest in connection to a shooting on Jan. 30. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay made an arrest in connection to a shooting on Jan. 30. Global News Peterborough file

A Toronto man faces attempted murder and other charges in connection with a shooting in Lindsay, Ont., in late January.

Around 10 p.m. on Jan. 30, City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers found a gunshot victim at an address on Lindsay Street North in Lindsay. The victim was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Shooting at Lindsay residence sends 1 to hospital: police

Police said at the time there were several suspects who fled in a vehicle that was later found.

Trending Stories

On Tuesday, police arrested one man.

Tyler Ballantyne, 23, of Toronto, was charged with attempting to commit murder, breaking and entering, robbery with violence, assault, and having knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Wednesday.

Police said the investigation continues. Anyone with information can contact the City of Kawartha Lakes Police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at khcrimestoppers.com.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagCity of Kawartha Lakes taglindsay tagCity of Kawartha Lakes Police Service tagLindsay shooting tagLindsay Street North tagLindsay Street shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers