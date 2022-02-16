Toronto man charged with attempted murder following Jan. 30 shooting in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man faces attempted murder and other charges in connection with a shooting in Lindsay, Ont., in late January.

Around 10 p.m. on Jan. 30, City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers found a gunshot victim at an address on Lindsay Street North in Lindsay. The victim was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said at the time there were several suspects who fled in a vehicle that was later found.

On Tuesday, police arrested one man.

Tyler Ballantyne, 23, of Toronto, was charged with attempting to commit murder, breaking and entering, robbery with violence, assault, and having knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Wednesday.

Police said the investigation continues. Anyone with information can contact the City of Kawartha Lakes Police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at khcrimestoppers.com.