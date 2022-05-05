Amid ‘extreme wait times’ at Toronto Pearson, airport operator calls on feds to make changes

Send this page to someone via email

The operator of Toronto Pearson airport is calling on the federal government to make changes amid “extreme wait times” being faced by passengers.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) said in a statement that it is “extremely proud” of the way employees have “shown up” throughout the pandemic, but is aware of delays that both departing and arriving passengers are facing.

The GTAA suggested there are different factors contributing to longer than normal wait times, namely staffing shortages and ongoing COVID-19-related public health requirements.

The statement noted that there are three government checkpoints within Pearson itself: pre-departure screening, which is conducted by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA); pre-clearance for U.S.-bound passengers, which is done by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (US-CBP); and customs clearance for passengers arriving from an international destination, which is done by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and has additional requirements established by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

“Wait times for departing passengers at security screening points are being negatively impacted by staffing challenges at CATSA,” the statement said.

“U.S.-bound travellers are impacted both by CATSA and USCBP staffing shortages. Moreover, international arriving passengers are facing bottlenecks and very lengthy delays in border processing—a direct result of legacy public health requirements in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To prevent severe passenger congestion, airport and airline staff are forced to hold passengers on planes and deliberately meter the flow of arriving travellers into the customs hall for processing by CBSA, a process that we know and appreciate is incredibly frustrating for passengers.”

The GTAA said airports have been “ringing the proverbial alarm bells” about the labour shortage, comparative lack of investment in the sector, projects that have been deferred and financial challenges faced as a result of the pandemic.

The GTAA wants to see the federal government make various changes to improve the situation.

The operator said it wants public health requirements at airports to either be streamlined or eliminated — including random testing upon arrival.

The statement also called on the feds to “invest in the necessary government agency staffing and technology to achieve globally competitive service level standards,” and work with the U.S. to ensure USCBP staffing returns to pre-pandemic levels.

“Recognizing aviation’s importance to the national economy and global perceptions of Canada, we need government’s immediate help to support air sector recovery so we can once again proudly welcome the world,” the GTAA said.

Global News has reached out to the federal government for a response.