Politics

Ontario Liberals promise to cap all class sizes at 20 students, if elected

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2022 9:13 am
Click to play video: 'Petition calls on Ontario to reduce class sizes' Petition calls on Ontario to reduce class sizes
VAUGHAN, Ont. — The Ontario Liberals are promising to cap class sizes at 20 students for every grade across the province, if elected.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca says it would ensure every student gets the focus and attention they deserve.

The Liberals say to achieve the hard cap they would hire 10,000 teachers, recruiting some from other provinces and helping qualified teachers immigrate to Ontario.

The party says they would also work to attract some of the 80,000 Ontario-certified teachers they say are not currently employed by schools back to teaching.

Read more: Ontario Liberals pledge to build, repair schools with $10 billion by cancelling Highway 413

As well, the Liberals are promising to end a mandatory graduation requirement for two online credits introduced by the Progressive Conservative government.

The NDP has promised to introduce a cap of 24 students for Grades 4 through 8 and hire 20,000 teachers and education workers if elected in June.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
