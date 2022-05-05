SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

U.S. intel helping Ukraine target, kill generals won’t stop Russia, officials say

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 5, 2022 8:10 am
Click to play video: 'Russian and Ukrainian forces believed to be fighting inside Mariupol steel plant' Russian and Ukrainian forces believed to be fighting inside Mariupol steel plant
WARNING: This video contains disturbing content. Viewer discretion is advised. - Russian and Ukrainian forces believed to be fighting inside Mariupol steel plant

The Kremlin said on Thursday that the United States, Britain and other NATO countries were “constantly” feeding intelligence to Ukraine but this would not stop Russia from achieving its military objectives there.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding to a New York Times report that the United States had provided intelligence that helped Ukrainian forces kill a dozen Russian generals.

“Our military is well aware that the United States, Britain and NATO as a whole are constantly transmitting intelligence and other parameters to the Ukrainian armed forces,” he told reporters.

Read more: Russian forces are attacking Ukraine’s railway network. Here’s why

He said this, and the supply of Western weapons, “do not contribute to the quick completion of the (Russian) operation, but at the same time are not capable of hindering the achievement of the goals set.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Asked what measures Russia might take in response, he said: “Of course, the Russian military is doing whatever is necessary in this situation.”

Russia has accused the West of waging a proxy war against it by arming Ukraine.

Read more: The siege of Chernihiv: Residents recount five weeks of horror under Russian terror 

The New York Times said Washington had provided crucial intelligence that had helped Ukrainian forces kill Russian generals by pinpointing the location of Russia’s mobile military headquarters.

The Pentagon and the White House did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment on the report.

© 2022 Reuters
Russia tagUkraine tagUkraine war tagUkraine news tagRussia Ukraine tagUkraine Russia tagRussia News tagrussia ukraine war tagUkraine Russia war tagRussia generals tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers