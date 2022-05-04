Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Abbotsford hit-and-run victim shows signs of improvement

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 7:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Abbotsford hit-and-run driver who left father of 6 critically injured surrenders' Abbotsford hit-and-run driver who left father of 6 critically injured surrenders
The driver in a hit-and-run in Abbotsford who left a father of six with potentially life-changing injuries Tuesday has turned himself in. Julia Foy has reaction from the victim's mother.

The mother of an Abbotsford hit-and-run victim says her son is showing some signs of improvement but his recovery will be a long one.

Dale Lylyk, 38, was struck while crossing the street on April 26. The father of six was left injured, while the driver took off.

His mother, Michelle, said his brain bleeding has stopped and his leg compressions have been removed but doctors are still removing blood from his lungs and he remains heavily sedated. She also said his stats are stable but they do not yet know if he will have permanent brain damage.

Click to play video: 'Police release video in Abbotsford hit & run as family pleads for driver to come forward' Police release video in Abbotsford hit & run as family pleads for driver to come forward
Police release video in Abbotsford hit & run as family pleads for driver to come forward

Read more: Abbotsford hit-and-run driver who left father of 6 critically injured surrenders: police

Story continues below advertisement

Abbotsford police said the 24-year-old driver presented himself to investigators on Friday with his lawyer.

Trending Stories

“He identified himself as the driver involved and provided a brief statement,” Abbotsford police Const. Paul Walker said.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help Lylyk’s mother, Michelle, take care of her son.

Click to play video: 'Abbotsford hit-and-run driver who left father of 6 critically injured surrenders' Abbotsford hit-and-run driver who left father of 6 critically injured surrenders
Abbotsford hit-and-run driver who left father of 6 critically injured surrenders
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hit and Run tagAbbotsford tagAbbotsford police tagAbbotsford hit and run tagdale lylyk taghit and run abbotsford tagDale Lylyk hit and run tagDale Lylyk hit and run victim tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers