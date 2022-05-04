Abbotsford hit-and-run victim shows signs of improvement

Send this page to someone via email

The mother of an Abbotsford hit-and-run victim says her son is showing some signs of improvement but his recovery will be a long one.

Dale Lylyk, 38, was struck while crossing the street on April 26. The father of six was left injured, while the driver took off.

His mother, Michelle, said his brain bleeding has stopped and his leg compressions have been removed but doctors are still removing blood from his lungs and he remains heavily sedated. She also said his stats are stable but they do not yet know if he will have permanent brain damage.

Abbotsford police said the 24-year-old driver presented himself to investigators on Friday with his lawyer.

“He identified himself as the driver involved and provided a brief statement,” Abbotsford police Const. Paul Walker said.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help Lylyk’s mother, Michelle, take care of her son.

