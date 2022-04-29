Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Abbotsford hit-and-run driver who left father of 6 critically injured surrenders: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 8:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Police release video in Abbotsford hit & run as family pleads for driver to come forward' Police release video in Abbotsford hit & run as family pleads for driver to come forward
The family of a man who is in hospital fighting for his life is pleading with the hit & run driver who put him there, to do the right thing. Abbotsford police have released video of the suspect vehicle. John Hua reports.

Warning: This story contains graphic imagery that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised. 

The driver in a hit-and-run in Abbotsford that left a father of six with potentially life-changing injuries Tuesday has turned himself in, police say.

Abbotsford police said the 24-year-old driver presented himself to investigators on Friday.

Investigators have also located the vehicle involved in the crash, police said.

Read more: ‘Turn yourself in’: Family’s emotional appeal after devastating Abbotsford hit and run

Dale Lylyk, 38, was hit while crossing the street at Hillcrest Avenue and Clearbrook Road just before midnight on Tuesday. Police say the driver did not remain at the scene.

Dale Lylyk in hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Abbotsford Tuesday night. View image in full screen
Dale Lylyk in hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Abbotsford Tuesday night. Submitted

He is currently in an induced coma at Royal Columbian Hospital, after undergoing surgery to relieve pressure on his brain and remove his small intestine.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The crash also left him with fractures to his skull.

On Thursday, Lylyk’s mother and sister made an emotional appeal to the driver in the collision to do the right thing and turn himself in.

Click to play video: 'Delta police ask for public’s help finding driver wanted in hit-and-run' Delta police ask for public’s help finding driver wanted in hit-and-run
Delta police ask for public’s help finding driver wanted in hit-and-run – Apr 12, 2022

“I don’t know how anyone could do that, I’m trying to wrap my brain around how somebody could hit somebody and just drive away, I’ve tried to come up with tons of reasons, maybe they were scared, maybe they didn’t know they hit someone,” Michele Lylyk told Global News.

Read more: Victim’s family speaks out after charges laid in horrific Abbotsford hit-and-run

“If they helped him maybe it wouldn’t be so bad, but they drove away and they left him.”

Story continues below advertisement

Abbotsford police thanked the media and the public for their help with the case, and said the investigation remains active.

The driver has not been publicly identified, and no charges had been announced as of Friday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hit and Run tagAbbotsford tagPedestrian Struck tagAbbotsford police tagHit and Run Crash tagAbbotsford hit and run tagHit and Run driver tagdale lylyk tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers