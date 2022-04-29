Abbotsford hit-and-run driver who left father of 6 critically injured surrenders: police

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains graphic imagery that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

The driver in a hit-and-run in Abbotsford that left a father of six with potentially life-changing injuries Tuesday has turned himself in, police say.

Abbotsford police said the 24-year-old driver presented himself to investigators on Friday.

Investigators have also located the vehicle involved in the crash, police said.

Dale Lylyk, 38, was hit while crossing the street at Hillcrest Avenue and Clearbrook Road just before midnight on Tuesday. Police say the driver did not remain at the scene.

View image in full screen Dale Lylyk in hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Abbotsford Tuesday night. Submitted

He is currently in an induced coma at Royal Columbian Hospital, after undergoing surgery to relieve pressure on his brain and remove his small intestine.

Story continues below advertisement

The crash also left him with fractures to his skull.

On Thursday, Lylyk’s mother and sister made an emotional appeal to the driver in the collision to do the right thing and turn himself in.

0:29 Delta police ask for public’s help finding driver wanted in hit-and-run Delta police ask for public’s help finding driver wanted in hit-and-run – Apr 12, 2022

“I don’t know how anyone could do that, I’m trying to wrap my brain around how somebody could hit somebody and just drive away, I’ve tried to come up with tons of reasons, maybe they were scared, maybe they didn’t know they hit someone,” Michele Lylyk told Global News.

“If they helped him maybe it wouldn’t be so bad, but they drove away and they left him.”

Story continues below advertisement

Abbotsford police thanked the media and the public for their help with the case, and said the investigation remains active.

The driver has not been publicly identified, and no charges had been announced as of Friday.