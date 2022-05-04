Heartwarming and heartbreaking pictures from pandemic documented in Alberta photo book

Send this page to someone via email

It’s truly a walk through time and history.

Award-winning photojournalist Leah Hennel created a photo essay called Alone Together.

She captured raw emotion in each picture and compiled them in a book marking this historical past couple of years.

View image in full screen Christine Wesley, diagnosed with COVID-19 sees her newborn baby on FaceTime. Credit: Leah Hennel

“I saw what it was like when a patient wouldn’t make it and how it would affect staff, and I didn’t think about it until I got home,” Hennel said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The camera is our shield, but I was going through the same thing… It was hard.”

Read more: Leaked AHS memo signals potential staff redeployment amid Omicron surge in Alberta

Hennel had unfiltered access to Calgary’s hospitals and ICUs. She is an Alberta Health Services photographer who focused in on the humanity in utter darkness.

“I wanted to show the dignity,” she explained.

Bernie Cook was one of the patients featured. He survived COVID-19 after spending days in a coma.

View image in full screen Bernie Cook. Credit: Leah Hennel

“Leah was real. Her heart was in the right place and I resonated with that,” Cook said.

Story continues below advertisement

“She expressed intention and her intentions were pure.”

View image in full screen Bernie looking through the book for the first time. Jill Croteau/Global Calgary

Cook has spent months recovering mentally and physically.

View image in full screen Bernie in the ICU. Credit: Leah Hennel

“I’m at peace with it now. I was not going to be owned by the trauma,” Cook said.

Story continues below advertisement

Looking back at the photos reminds him of the moments he shared with his brother, who was by his side every day, he said.

View image in full screen Bernie Cook and Leah Hennel. Jill Croteau/Global Calgary

“My brother took this pretty hard. It affected him severely,” Cook said. “The picture of him shaving me… I was so grateful he was there.”

View image in full screen Bernie and his brother, Joseph. Credit: Leah Hennel

“That, to me, was just a brotherly bond,” Hennel said. “I have a brother. He died a few years ago. So when I saw Joseph there with Bernie, that moment will stick with me forever.”

Story continues below advertisement

Heroic healthcare workers like Mia Torres were also featured. Torres works in the ICU.

View image in full screen Mia Torres and her colleagues working on a patient. Credit: Leah Hennel

“Going through those doors in the ICU, I didn’t know who was going to be next.

“It was even harder for me because who was going to be the next person that I potentially knew because as the wave came on, the patients got younger and younger and the families got bigger and bigger,” Torres said.

View image in full screen COVID-19 patients. Credit: Leah Hennel

She and her colleagues worked tirelessly to save lives, sacrificing time with their loved ones.

Story continues below advertisement

“You were non-stop working and I lost touch with reality,” Torres said.

9:19 The exhaustion and emotional toll of being on Alberta and Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 front line The exhaustion and emotional toll of being on Alberta and Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 front line – Oct 10, 2021

“But when we first opened up, I was able to see my grandmother for the first time. Leah followed me for that moment.

“Those were just memories and moments in time that you’ll never get back and she has that documented.”

View image in full screen Mia and her grandmother. Credit: Leah Hennel

All the proceeds from the book will go to the foundations supporting health care in Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement

“All I do it take photos and I feel like I’m constantly taking. This is a way to give back and honor what they gave me,” Hennel said.

The official book launch is May 13.