Heartwarming and heartbreaking pictures from pandemic documented in Alberta photo book

By Jill Croteau Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 7:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Heartwarming and heartbreaking pictures from the COVID-19 pandemic documented in photo book' Heartwarming and heartbreaking pictures from the COVID-19 pandemic documented in photo book
WATCH: A powerful photo essay of the COVID-19 pandemic has been released. The pictures were taken by an Alberta Health Services photojournalist. Leah Hennel spent almost every day finding special moments to document. As Jill Croteau reports, the patients and the people featured feel grateful to have a place in this history book.

It’s truly a walk through time and history.

Award-winning photojournalist Leah Hennel created a photo essay called Alone Together.

She captured raw emotion in each picture and compiled them in a book marking this historical past couple of years.

Christine Wesley, diagnosed with COVID-19 sees her newborn baby on FaceTime. View image in full screen
Christine Wesley, diagnosed with COVID-19 sees her newborn baby on FaceTime. Credit: Leah Hennel

“I saw what it was like when a patient wouldn’t make it and how it would affect staff, and I didn’t think about it until I got home,” Hennel said.

“The camera is our shield, but I was going through the same thing… It was hard.”

Read more: Leaked AHS memo signals potential staff redeployment amid Omicron surge in Alberta

Hennel had unfiltered access to Calgary’s hospitals and ICUs. She is an Alberta Health Services photographer who focused in on the humanity in utter darkness.

“I wanted to show the dignity,” she explained.

Read more: ‘We weren’t thinking about other people’: unvaccinated Alberta man on his time in ICU with COVID-19

Bernie Cook was one of the patients featured. He survived COVID-19 after spending days in a coma.

Bernie Cook View image in full screen
Bernie Cook. Credit: Leah Hennel

“Leah was real. Her heart was in the right place and I resonated with that,” Cook said.

“She expressed intention and her intentions were pure.”

Bernie looking through the book for the first time. View image in full screen
Bernie looking through the book for the first time. Jill Croteau/Global Calgary

Cook has spent months recovering mentally and physically.

Bernie in the ICU. View image in full screen
Bernie in the ICU. Credit: Leah Hennel

“I’m at peace with it now. I was not going to be owned by the trauma,” Cook said.

Looking back at the photos reminds him of the moments he shared with his brother, who was by his side every day, he said.

Bernie Cook and Leah Hennel. View image in full screen
Bernie Cook and Leah Hennel. Jill Croteau/Global Calgary

“My brother took this pretty hard. It affected him severely,” Cook said. “The picture of him shaving me… I was so grateful he was there.”

Bernie and his brother, Joseph. View image in full screen
Bernie and his brother, Joseph. Credit: Leah Hennel

“That, to me, was just a brotherly bond,” Hennel said. “I have a brother. He died a few years ago. So when I saw Joseph there with Bernie, that moment will stick with me forever.”

Read more: ‘It’s scary’: Nurse explains what it’s like to be redeployed to the ICU during COVID pandemic

Heroic healthcare workers like Mia Torres were also featured. Torres works in the ICU.

Mia Torres and her colleagues working on a patient. View image in full screen
Mia Torres and her colleagues working on a patient. Credit: Leah Hennel

“Going through those doors in the ICU, I didn’t know who was going to be next.

“It was even harder for me because who was going to be the next person that I potentially knew because as the wave came on, the patients got younger and younger and the families got bigger and bigger,” Torres said.

COVID-19 patients View image in full screen
COVID-19 patients. Credit: Leah Hennel

She and her colleagues worked tirelessly to save lives, sacrificing time with their loved ones.

“You were non-stop working and I lost touch with reality,” Torres said.

Click to play video: 'The exhaustion and emotional toll of being on Alberta and Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 front line' The exhaustion and emotional toll of being on Alberta and Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 front line
The exhaustion and emotional toll of being on Alberta and Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 front line – Oct 10, 2021

“But when we first opened up, I was able to see my grandmother for the first time. Leah followed me for that moment.

“Those were just memories and moments in time that you’ll never get back and she has that documented.”

Mia and her grandmother. View image in full screen
Mia and her grandmother. Credit: Leah Hennel

All the proceeds from the book will go to the foundations supporting health care in Alberta.

“All I do it take photos and I feel like I’m constantly taking. This is a way to give back and honor what they gave me,” Hennel said.

The official book launch is May 13.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
