Politics

B.C. Opposition leader aims at NDP’s problem issues of crime, health affordability

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2022 4:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Kevin Falcon wins byelection for Vancouver-Quilchena' Kevin Falcon wins byelection for Vancouver-Quilchena
BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon won by a landslide in the byelection for Vancouver-Quilchena. Giving his victory speech after the results were announced, Falcon said it is now time to get to work and make some changes in the province.

British Columbia’s Opposition Liberal leader says he will target the New Democrat government’s weak spots on the issues of crime, affordability and health care when he takes his seat in the legislature later this month.

Kevin Falcon was elected Liberal leader earlier this year and won a byelection in the Vancouver-Quilchena riding over the weekend.

Falcon says he’ll pressure the NDP for answers on its failures to address crime in urban centres, doctor shortages, increasing health-care wait times and rising home, fuel and food costs.

Read more: BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon wins Vancouver-Quilchena byelection

He says people in B.C. are feeling unsafe in communities due to incidents of repeat offenders being released without charges, only to reoffend again.

The Liberal leader says health care is suffering because one in five people in B.C. do not have a family doctor and wait times at hospital emergency wards and walk-in clinics are hours long.

Falcon says he will use his voice in the legislature to ensure the government knows crime, health and affordability issues have become worse since the NDP was elected in 2017.

Click to play video: 'Political Panel: May 1' Political Panel: May 1
Political Panel: May 1
© 2022 The Canadian Press
