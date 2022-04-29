Voters set to decide if Kevin Falcon will be able to lead BC Liberals in Legislature

Send this page to someone via email

Kevin Falcon has convinced BC Liberals he is the right person to lead the party.

Now he has to convince the voters of Vancouver-Quilchena he is the right person to represent them.

The newly-minted party leader is running for the BC Liberals in a by-election concluding on Saturday night.

Jeanette Ashe is running for the NDP in the riding and Wendy Hayko is the BC Green candidate.

A full by-election special will be carried live Saturday night from 8 p.m. until 9 p.m. here on the Global BC website, on BC1 and on CKNW.

“The legislature is where we hold the government to account. It is why I feel like I need to be there,” Falcon said in an interview.

Libertarian Sandra Filosof-Schipper and Conservative Dallas Brodie will also be on the ballot.

A byelection was triggered in the riding after former BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson stepped down as a MLA.

Falcon claimed a decisive victory during the BC Liberal leadership campaign falling just short of winning on the first ballot in February. Falcon ultimately was named the winner on the fifth ballot.

Falcon, who served as a minister in both Gordon Campbell and Christy Clark’s BC Liberal governments left politics in 2013 and resigned his seat in the legislature. He previously served as the MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale.

The BC NDP have attempted to get traction during the byelection by pointing to Falcon’s record in office.

On Friday, the BC NDP called on Falcon to condemn climate-denying views expressed by current BC Liberal MLAs.

The New Democrats are pointing to comments made by MLAs Ellis Ross and John Rustad questioning the science of climate change and criticizing the BC NDP’s efforts to reduce emissions.

The pair have also amplified tweets suggesting fighting climate change was too expensive.

“By refusing to denounce anti-science views from multiple MLAs, Kevin Falcon is opening the door to more anti-science ideas within his caucus,” Ashe said.

The byelection also marks a significant change in the way Elections BC is counting votes.

It will be the first provincial byelection in B.C. conducted under the modernized B.C. Election Act.

Electronic voting books and tabulators will be used allowing Elections BC to report results faster on election night.

Officials will also be using laptops to check in voters allowing for a first-come first-served model meant to reduce lineups.

Electronic tabulators will be used to count voter-marked paper ballots.

The devices have been used in other provincial elections in Canada and in municipal elections in B.C.

“Lessons learned from administering the Vancouver-Quilchena byelection will help Elections BC prepare for the next provincial general election in B.C., currently scheduled for October 2024,” Elections BC said in a statement.