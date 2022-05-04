Menu

Crime

Man who supplied ammunition to Nova Scotia killer to take part in restorative justice

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2022 4:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Mass shooting inquiry to hear from gunman’s spouse' Mass shooting inquiry to hear from gunman’s spouse
Lisa Banfield, the spouse of the gunman behind the Nova Scotia mass shooting, will now testify at the inquiry. Banfield is charged with providing ammunition to the shooter without knowledge of his plan. Her lawyers said that was why she wouldn't be able to take part. But as Callum Smith explains, a significant development Wednesday changes that. And a warning: this story contains details about domestic violence – Mar 9, 2022

A man accused of unlawfully providing ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 people in Nova Scotia two years ago has withdrawn his guilty plea and will instead take part in a restorative justice process.

Crown prosecutor Mark Heerema confirmed that James Banfield agreed Wednesday to take part in the process once a number of changes were made.

Banfield’s lawyer, Michelle James, said her client had initially wanted to participate in restorative justice, but the original proposal involved a large number of participants, including people from Portapique, N.S. — the village where the gunman’s rampage started.

Read more: Brother of N.S. gunman’s common-law spouse pleads not guilty to providing ammo

James confirmed that a small number of people will now be taking part, which she said makes it more likely the process will be successful.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Heerema stressed that Banfield has from the beginning accepted responsibility for his actions and has co-operated with police.

Banfield’s sister, Lisa Banfield — the gunman’s common-law spouse — and their brother-in-law Brian Brewster were also charged with supplying ammunition to the gunman.

Police have said all three had no prior knowledge of the killer’s plans, and Lisa Banfield and Brewster had earlier chosen to take part in restorative justice.

For those who successfully complete the restorative justice process, there is no trial and all criminal charges are dropped.

Nova Scotia’s restorative justice program typically brings together people accused of crimes with their victims to work together on some form of resolution and healing.

The three accused were alleged to have provided the shooter with  .223-calibre Remington cartridges and .40-calibre Smith and Wesson cartridges in the month leading up to the massacre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
