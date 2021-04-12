Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Brother of N.S. gunman’s common-law spouse pleads not guilty to providing ammo

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted April 12, 2021 10:55 am
Click to play video: '‘13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre’ on the unanswered questions one year later' ‘13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre’ on the unanswered questions one year later
Host of the podcast ‘13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre’ Sarah Ritchie talks about the final episode of the podcast and what she found in her research.

The brother of Gabriel Wortman’s common-law spouse has pleaded not guilty to charges of providing ammunition in what led to the death of 22 people in Nova Scotia.

On Monday morning, 64-year-old James Blair Banfield entered a not guilty plea through his lawyer Michelle James. Banfield did not appear in court.

Banfield, alongside 52-year-old Lisa Diana Banfield and 60-year-old Brian Brewster, is facing a charge of providing ammunition to the Nova Scotia gunman.

He is facing one charge and is accused of providing .223 Remington calibre cartridges and .40 calibre Smith and Wesson cartridges.

Read more: N.S. mass killer’s common-law spouse and 2 men charged with providing ammunition

Brewster is facing one charge and is accused of providing .223 Remington calibre cartridges. Lisa Banfield is accused of providing .223 Remington calibre cartridges and .40 calibre Smith and Wesson cartridges as well as providing .223 calibre Remington cartridges.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Charges relate to offences that occurred “between the 17th day of March and 18th day of April 2020, unlawfully, transferred ammunition,” according to a December 2020 statement from the RCMP.

In April of 2020, Wortman went on a 13-hour murderous rampage in rural Nova Scotia, killing 22 people and burning several homes to the ground.

According to the RCMP, an investigation concluded that Wortman’s ex-girlfriend Lisa Banfield and the two men “had no prior knowledge of the gunman’s actions on April 18 and 19.”

James Banfield’s trial was scheduled for three days starting on Jan. 24, 2022, with a pre-trial scheduled for June 17, 2021, at Dartmouth Provincial Court.

— With files from Alexander Quon. 

Click to play video: 'Jenny Kierstead discusses Nova Scotia shooting memorial run' Jenny Kierstead discusses Nova Scotia shooting memorial run
Jenny Kierstead discusses Nova Scotia shooting memorial run
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Mass Shootingnova scotia shootingGabriel WortmanProvincial CourtNova Scotia GunmanNot GuiltyNS ShootingPleaLisa BanfieldProviding ammunition

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers