Traffic

Section of Wilson Street in Ancaster to see lane reductions until September

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 3:24 pm
Sydenham Road escarpment access View image in full screen
Weather permitting, the city of Hamilton will close down the Sydenham Road escarpment access on Feb.16, 2022 for two to three days. Global News

The City of Hamilton is urging motorists and cyclists to find an alternate way around part of Wilson Street East in Ancaster for the next four months as it completes a road construction project with ties to the Vision Zero safety initiative.

Staff say a section of the roadway will be knocked down to just a couple of lanes east and west on Monday May 9 to begin the first phase of a reconstruction project between Filman and Lower Lions Club roads.

“Both upbound and downbound traffic movement will be maintained throughout construction and temporary traffic signals will be used to assist motorists and cyclists through the construction zone,” the city said in a release.

“Motorists can expect delays and are advised to take an alternate route.”

Read more: Hamilton traffic collisions up slightly year over year, but ‘significant decline’ since 2019: police

The project has four phases which will encompass road resurfacing, culvert replacement, bike lane improvements and installation of a pedestrian crossover at Tiffany Falls Conservation Area.

The entire project is expected to wrap up by mid-September.

Cyclists travelling in both directions are being encouraged to use the free HSR Mountain Climber program at stops located at the corner of Rousseaux Street and Wilson as well as Main Street West and Wilson.

Businesses in the area will remain open throughout the duration of the construction, according to the city.

