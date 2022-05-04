SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Jason Copping to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 12:53 pm
File: Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Health Minister Jason Copping. View image in full screen
File: Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Health Minister Jason Copping. Courtesy, Alberta government

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health and health minister are scheduled to provide their weekly update on COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Jason Copping are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Global News will live stream the news conference in this story post.

Read more: Alberta hospitals under ‘significant pressures’ as 6th COVID-19 wave wears on

During last week’s update, Copping said Alberta hospitals remain under “significant pressures.”

Click to play video: 'Alberta sees an average of nine deaths per day from COVID-19 between April 19 and April 25, 2022' Alberta sees an average of nine deaths per day from COVID-19 between April 19 and April 25, 2022
Alberta sees an average of nine deaths per day from COVID-19 between April 19 and April 25, 2022

Last week’s numbers showed there were 1,220 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of April 25. Of those people, 47 were being treated in intensive care.

As of April 25, 4,252 people have died of COVID-19 in Alberta since the pandemic began.

