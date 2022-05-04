Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Jason Copping to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health and health minister are scheduled to provide their weekly update on COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Jason Copping are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Global News will live stream the news conference in this story post.

During last week’s update, Copping said Alberta hospitals remain under “significant pressures.”

Last week’s numbers showed there were 1,220 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of April 25. Of those people, 47 were being treated in intensive care.

As of April 25, 4,252 people have died of COVID-19 in Alberta since the pandemic began.