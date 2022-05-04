Ontario Liberals pledge to build, repair schools with $10 billion by cancelling Highway 413

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO — The Ontario Liberals are promising to spend $10 billion to build and repair schools if elected in June.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca says it would be funded by cancelling the planned Highway 413 around the Greater Toronto Area.

The Progressive Conservatives have not provided an overall cost estimate for the project, but the Liberals oppose it, saying it will destroy farmland and won’t save commuters much time.

The Liberals say their capital schools plan would build 200 more schools, and repair, upgrade and rebuild another 4,500.

They say the renovations would also include new ventilation systems in every school.

Story continues below advertisement

The school repair backlog has been pegged in recent years around $16 billion.