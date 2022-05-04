Menu

Politics

Ontario Liberals pledge to build, repair schools with $10 billion by cancelling Highway 413

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2022 9:11 am
Steven Del Duca, leader of Ontario's Liberal Party speaks during an announcement that their party will reduce transit fares to $1 per ride, across the province for the next two years if elected, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, on Monday, May 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
Steven Del Duca, leader of Ontario's Liberal Party speaks during an announcement that their party will reduce transit fares to $1 per ride, across the province for the next two years if elected, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, on Monday, May 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin.

TORONTO — The Ontario Liberals are promising to spend $10 billion to build and repair schools if elected in June.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca says it would be funded by cancelling the planned Highway 413 around the Greater Toronto Area.

The Progressive Conservatives have not provided an overall cost estimate for the project, but the Liberals oppose it, saying it will destroy farmland and won’t save commuters much time.

Majority of GTA residents support Highway 413, poll for labour union suggests

The Liberals say their capital schools plan would build 200 more schools, and repair, upgrade and rebuild another 4,500.

They say the renovations would also include new ventilation systems in every school.

The school repair backlog has been pegged in recent years around $16 billion.

