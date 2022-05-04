Menu

Canada

London man identified as victim of fatal Elgin County crash

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted May 4, 2022 8:20 am
Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police identified the victim of a fatal two-vehicle collision in Dutton-Dunwich Township on Sunday.

The crash on Currie Road in Dutton-Dunwich Township happened at about 12:45 p.m. on Sunday when a sedan collided with a delivery truck, the OPP say.

Read more: Zorra mayor calls on Ministry of Education to investigate TVDSB

Officers say the male driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. The man has been identified as Kerry Box, 61, of London.

Elgin County OPP and West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team are continuing to investigate.

