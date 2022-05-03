Regina police charge 5 people in connection with drug trafficking, firearms investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) Street Gang Unit charged five people in connection with a two-month investigation into drug trafficking and possession of firearms that was conducted late last week.

On Friday, April 29, 2022, police arrested and charged 26 year-old Kayla Ann Maurie Bedore, 28 year-old Jordan Harkness-Brown, 24 year-old Krystal Rose McCarthy and 22 year-old Brooklynn Saint, all of Regina, as well as 30 year-old Scott Bobbett of Calgary.

The Street Gang Unit (SGU) with the help of Regina Drug Unit (RDU), Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and Canine, located their primary suspect in a vehicle.

“This individual was believed to have a loaded firearm with him at all times,” said police. “The suspect vehicle was followed to a point east of Regina, near Balgonie, where a Tire Deflation Device (spike belt) was successfully deployed.

“The driver attempted to continue to drive on the vehicle rims, but had to come to a stop. SWAT and Canine members conducted a high risk vehicle stop and successfully took five individuals out of the vehicle without further incident.”

Police conducted a search of the vehicle and located a .223 assault rifle, an over-capacity .223 magazine, non-functioning CEW (Conducted Energy Weapon), approximately eight grams of fentanyl, approximately 2.5 grams of methamphetamine, cellular devices and a hard drive, cutting agent, and a folding knife.

An additional 54 grams of fentanyl were found on one of the individuals arrested, according to RPS.

All five individuals were jointly charged with several charges including possession of a weapon, firearm, and scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Saint, Bobbett and Harkness-Brown were also charged with additional charges. The five accused all made their first court appearances on these charges in Provincial Court on Monday, May 2, 2022.

