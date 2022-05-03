‘Over my dead body’: B.C. government strongly condemns info in Roe v. Wade draft leak

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government is adamantly opposed to the plans raised in a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court to potentially overturn Roe v. Wade.

Speaking to reporters following Question Period, Finance Minister Selina Robinson said abortion rights would only be stripped in B.C. “over my dead body.”

Government Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equality Grace Lore read an emotional speech in the legislature in condemnation of the U.S. Supreme Courts’ draft opinion.

“Their plan to overturn Roe v. Wade and strip women across country of access to safe abortions is chilling and horrifying news,” Lore said.

“Abortion is health-care. It is a profoundly personal choice that should not be decided or influenced by anyone beyond the person who is pregnant.”

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday said the leaked draft opinion was an authentic document. It indicates that a majority of the nine justices are set to overturn the constitutional right to abortion.

The court’s marshal has now been directed to launch an investigation into the source of the leak, which news agency Politico reported on Monday.

In B.C., there is an annual march and rally at the legislature in support of banning abortions but beyond that, the issue is rarely debated by provincial parties.

There are no provinces in Canada that restrict or ban abortions.

In her statement, Lore says the leaked draft will lead to the echoes of the words and actions of people, usually men, around the world who today are trying to roll back the rights of women.

“I think of the women and others who have fought for the right to choose and protected that right over many years, including women in this House. I think about the countless women who have died when safe access was denied. That is the devastating truth. Actions like this won’t stop abortions. They will just stop safe ones,” Lore said.

Lore also spoke about the work the provincial government is doing to continue support of safe abortions.

This includes providing universal no-cost access to medical abortion and stocking it in rural pharmacies.

“There is more to do, especially with access in rural areas, and our government will continue to work to support and improve access across the province,” Lore said.

“We commit to agency and autonomy and to supporting the right of all women and pregnant people to access the reproductive health care they need, including safe and legal access to abortion services when they choose.”