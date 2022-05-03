Hamilton Tiger-Cats select 2 Australian punters in CFL Global Draft

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats used two of their three picks in Tuesday’s Canadian Football League Global Draft to select punters.

After the Montreal Alouettes made Syracuse University defensive end Kingsley Jonathan (Nigeria) the first overall pick in the noon-hour draft, the Ticats selected Australian punter Bailey Flint second overall.

Flint played for the University of Toledo in the NCAA where he was a two-time nominee (2020, 2021) for the Ray Guy Award as U.S. college football’s top punter.

Hamilton added to its special teams unit in the second round when they chose punter Blake Hayes from the University of Illinois 10th overall.

Like Flint, Hayes is a native of Melbourne, Australia, and holds the Fighting Illini’s all-time record for punts inside the 20-yard line, punt yardage and punting yard average.

Story continues below advertisement

Hayes was the Big Ten punter of the year in 2019 and made the All-Big Ten First Team that season.

Flint and Hayes will compete against Joel Whitford for the right to be Hamilton’s starting punter.

Whitford appeared in 12 games in his rookie season in the CFL last year and sported a 45.1 punting average with Hamilton.

The Tiger-Cats rounded out the Global Draft by choosing defensive tackle Ralfs Rusins with the final pick, 27th overall.

Rusins is from Carnikava, Latvia and recorded 141 tackles, six sacks and one forced fumble in 37 games at Liberty University.

4:18 CFL training camp about to kick into high gear CFL training camp about to kick into high gear

Hamilton won’t pick until No. 17 in Tuesday night’s CFL Draft after completing a trade with the Edmonton Elks that was announced Monday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ticats acquired offensive lineman Kyle Saxelid and linebacker Grant McDonald, as well as the second overall selection in the Global Draft from Edmonton in exchange for the No. 8 and No. 22 overall selections in the CFL Draft and the ninth overall pick in the Global Draft.

Read more: Former Edmonton Elks player has Grey Cup ring stolen

“Any time you move your first pick in the draft, you’re looking for significant value in return and I believe we achieved that today with both players as well as the global draft pick,” said Drew Allemang, Assistant General Manager and Director of Canadian Scouting of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Saxelid, 27, started 16 games at tackle and guard for the Elks between 2019 and 2021 while the 22-year-old McDonald made 16 special teams tackles while playing in all 14 regular-season games with Edmonton in 2021.