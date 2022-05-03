Conservatives told to stay quiet on leaked U.S. Supreme Court abortion draft decision

Send this page to someone via email

The Conservative party is attempting to keep their MPs quiet on a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft decision that would overturn abortion rights in that country.

In a memo to Conservative MPs, interim leader Candice Bergen’s office instructed MPs that the party would not comment on the leaked court decision that has sent shockwaves through the U.S.

“Conservatives will not be commenting on draft rulings leaked from the Supreme Court of the United States. Thank you,” the one-line memo, first reported by the Globe and Mail and confirmed by Global News, read.

The instruction comes as Conservative leadership hopefuls are scheduled to assemble in Ottawa for an annual conference of the movement’s faithful. The “Canada Strong and Free Network” – formally known as the Manning Centre for Building Democracy – has a leadership candidate’s debate scheduled for Thursday night, in advance of a weekend of workshops and speeches.

It is likely that the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft decision – which would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case – will be a hot topic among the social conservative crowd that frequent the conference.

Bergen’s office did not immediately respond to Global News’ request for comment.

