Flames Fever: Calgary prepares for Game 1 against Dallas

Whether you’re a life-long Calgary Flames fan or you jumped on the hockey bandwagon, Flames fans are lit up ahead of the team’s first NHL playoff game of the 2022 season.

With the Flames clinching first place in the Pacific Division, Calgary gets home-ice advantage as they welcome the Dallas Stars. The top spot also means fans will gather for a playoff run for the first time since 2019, when the club entered the Stanley Cup playoffs with a run against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Red Lot community viewing party gets underway at 5 p.m. on the Stampede grounds. Puck drop is at 8 p.m. and Global Calgary’s Chief Meteorologist, Tiffany Lizée, said fans won’t have to layer up too much.

“Temperatures will be warm and winds light so a great night to catch the game on a patio or in your backyard,” Lizée said.

Story continues below advertisement

The event is family-friendly and free of charge.

Flames fans — or even the odd Dallas fan — will be able to watch the game on a gigantic screen erected outside of the Big Four building. A map to the Red Lot is available online.

The Boogie Hill Faders will keep the crowd on its feet with music throughout the night as well. Calgary Flames alumni are also expected to make an appearance along with local favourites such as Harvey the Hound, Terry Cahill, the guys from On the Bench and the Red City Drumline.

Read more: Preparations underway for Calgary Flames playoff run

Story continues below advertisement

Tickets are not needed; however, there are capacity limits that top at 5,000 fans. There’s also a limited amount of seating available and fans are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

The Red Lot will return for every home playoff game for the Flames this season.

Downtown parking bans

If you choose to celebrate elsewhere, a reminder the City of Calgary will have parking bans in place along 17th Avenue between 2 Street and 8 Street. The ban begins at 7 p.m. and will be in place during all home playoff games.

Though full street closures aren’t expected for the first round of playoffs, Calgary police officers will be on the street to help businesses in the vicinity maintain control of fans.

To note, alcohol consumption is allowed inside licensed business establishments only. Public cannabis use is also prohibited.

4:25 Calgary Flames gear up for playoffs Calgary Flames gear up for playoffs