B.C. man dead after car collides with semi-truck in northern Alberta

An investigation is underway to determine what led to a deadly crash on a highway in northern Alberta late Monday afternoon.

Grande Prairie RCMP said the collision, which involved a car and a semi-truck, left a 25-year-old man from Surrey, B.C. dead.

Police said officers were called to Highway 43 by Highway 670 near Bezanson, Alta., at about 4:30 p.m. The B.C. man was pronounced dead at the scene but no other injuries were reported.

The RCMP said the car was headed east when the collision occurred but did not provide further details about what they believe happened.